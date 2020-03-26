Last-minute 'exodus' as commuters leave Joburg before national lockdown

N3 toll concession spokesperson Con Roux said that the road, which connects KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Free State and Mpumalanga, had received an influx of people by lunchtime on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing a late exodus from Gauteng towards the Free State and in particular KwaZulu-Natal, and so a lot of people have left their travel till late and after midnight, there will be a prohibition on travel except in the circumstances stipulated in the guidelines,” said Roux.

Roux said the majority of commuters leaving Gauteng were headed for KwaZulu-Natal.