Lotto winner will have to wait 21 days to claim R7.4m prize

A player who won the R7.4m Lotto jackpot on Wednesday will most likely have to wait until after the coronavirus lockdown to claim the money.

This as national lottery operator Ithuba on Thursday announced a shutdown of its offices amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“During the lockdown, our head office and all regional offices will be closed. This means that no winners will be able to claim their winnings at any of our offices. Players should not be anxious about this because all winning tickets have a lifespan of 365 days. It is therefore imperative that players keep their tickets safe until they can claim,” Ithuba said.

Those with smaller winnings could claim from supermarkets remaining open during the lockdown.

“Winnings below R2,000 can be claimed at participating retailers, while bigger retailers such as Checkers can pay up to R10,000 and approved prize-payout centres up to just under R50,000.”