Lotto winner will have to wait 21 days to claim R7.4m prize

26 March 2020 - 12:58 By Naledi Shange
A person who won R7.4m on the Lotto on Wednesday will have 21 days to think about how to spend the money.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

A player who won the R7.4m Lotto jackpot on Wednesday will most likely have to wait until after the coronavirus lockdown to claim the money.

This as national lottery operator Ithuba on Thursday announced a shutdown of its offices amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“During the lockdown, our head office and all regional offices will be closed. This means that no winners will be able to claim their winnings at any of our offices. Players should not be anxious about this because all winning tickets have a lifespan of 365 days. It is therefore imperative that players keep their tickets safe until they can claim,” Ithuba said.

Those with smaller winnings could claim from supermarkets remaining open during the lockdown.

“Winnings below R2,000 can be claimed at participating retailers, while bigger retailers such as Checkers can pay up to R10,000 and approved prize-payout centres up to just under R50,000.”

The winner of Wednesday’s jackpot played the numbers 10, 13, 19, 25, 42 and 47, with 35 the bonus number.

Ithuba said it would be possible to purchase lottery tickets during the lockdown, which comes into effect at midnight on Thursday, until April 16.

“We have made arrangements to ensure our retail partners receive stock before the lockdown commences. Our field staff will also sanitise equipment and train retail clerks and stores on the sanitisation of consumer touch points. This has already been implemented in most stores,” the company said.

However, it encouraged players to use digital platforms.

“Our mobile app is easily downloadable on all smartphones. Players can also make use of our up-to-date national lottery website and the online platforms of our bank channel partners, namely Absa, FNB, Standard Bank and Nedbank. We have a dedicated e-commerce team working remotely and are fully equipped to help players with digital gaming,” Ithuba said.

The draws will be televised during the lockdown.

