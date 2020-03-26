Man who shot dead parents-in-law gets two life terms

Mzwandile Mlambo, a man who shot dead his parents-in-law during an attack in their homestead in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2017, was sentenced to two life terms this week after being found guilty of their murders.

On April 15 2017, Nontuthuko Tenza, 60, and Shumilakhe Tenza, 61, were at their home at Nazareth area in Umzimkhulu when they were attacked by an unknown man.

Shots were fired through the window and struck the couple in the head and stomach. Both victims died.

The person involved was traced to the Umzimkhulu area, where he was hiding, and was arrested.

“During the course of the investigation, it was established that the firearm used was stolen on April 13 2017. The accused allegedly stole his father’s firearm and it was used to commit the murders,” police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said.

Apart from the two life terms for each murder, Mlambo, 40, was also sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for theft of a firearm and seven years for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentence handed to Mlambo.

“We hope this sentence will bring comfort and closure to the family,” Jula said.