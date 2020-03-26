South Africa

No dog walking, and don’t you dare booze, warns Cele

26 March 2020 - 05:58 By ZINGISA MVUMVU, CLAIRE KEETON and Tamar Kahn
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Image: Esa Alexander

Police minister Bheki Cele cracked the whip on Wednesday, a day ahead of an unprecedented 21-day lockdown, announcing no alcohol would be sold and no dog-walking would be allowed.

This came after his own health minister offered a ray of hope to dog owners and runners.

An inter-ministerial press briefing was held in Pretoria to address key points around the #SAlockdown on March 25 2020. Ministers from the social, economic, security and governance clusters addressed key points around the Covid-19 pandemic and #SALockdown. Some of the points raised were about movement, public transport and the prohibiting of alcohol during the 21-day lockdown.

Most read

  1. Ladysmith Covid-19 patient arrested for not self-quarantining, 27 contacts ... South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa
  5. No selling of alcohol at all during lockdown - Bheki Cele South Africa

Latest Videos

No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
X