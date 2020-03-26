No dog walking, and don’t you dare booze, warns Cele
26 March 2020 - 05:58
Police minister Bheki Cele cracked the whip on Wednesday, a day ahead of an unprecedented 21-day lockdown, announcing no alcohol would be sold and no dog-walking would be allowed.
This came after his own health minister offered a ray of hope to dog owners and runners.
An inter-ministerial press briefing was held in Pretoria to address key points around the #SAlockdown on March 25 2020. Ministers from the social, economic, security and governance clusters addressed key points around the Covid-19 pandemic and #SALockdown. Some of the points raised were about movement, public transport and the prohibiting of alcohol during the 21-day lockdown.