'One working tap' for 2,000 households as lockdown looms

Two thousand shacks, only “one working tap” — and now lockdown.

That is the reality for those living in Port Elizabeth’s Nomakanjani informal settlement.

Though the large community has eight taps — too few even if they are all working — only one is said to be functional, meaning residents have to queue, sometimes for hours, to fill their water bottles and buckets.

As SA moves closer towards a national lockdown at midnight on Thursday in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, residents in Nomakanjani are wondering how they will cope, reports HeraldLIVE.

Walking around the area, a densely packed settlement in Motherwell, children are seen peeking through front doors, usually the only way to access the one or two-room shacks.

As they peer out at passers-by, sweat beads form on their upper lips on a warm day in the city.

Standing at a working tap, a woman manages to gather enough water to do her laundry and wash her blankets.

Standing with her hand on her hip, she said she does not know how the community will be able to function during the lockdown.

“What does this mean? Are we not going to be able to fetch water because we’re being told to stay indoors?” asked the woman, who did not want to be named.

Nomakanjani community leader Vuyani Lloyd said he was extremely concerned about the possibility of Covid-19 hitting the metro and infecting the settlement’s residents.

“We have about 4,500 people living in Nomakanjani and we share eight taps.