South Africa

POLL | Lockdown looms: are you ready?

26 March 2020 - 08:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will assist the SA Police Service (SAPS) to implement the lockdown.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

SA goes into lockdown at midnight on Thursday and the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and SA Police Service (SAPS) are getting ready to ensure regulations are adhered to.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said minibus taxis will be available so the public can access essential items, such as food and medical services, but their movement will be limited.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said visits to children's and old-age homes, is prohibited during the 21-day lockdown, which ends on April 16. 

SA has 709 Covid-19 cases.

