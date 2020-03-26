Small business, big setbacks: worries set in as lockdown looms

As SA prepares for lockdown, to empty the streets and stay at home, small businesses across the nation are grappling with big questions.

How will they recover economically? How do they continue running their businesses? And which businesses, exactly, count as essential services?

According to the Small Business Institute, there are 5.9-million small businesses across the country that will be affected by the lockdown.

Though the beauty industry is not categorised as providing essential services, going to the beauty salon forms part of everyday life for South Africans. And many working in the sector are worried about what comes next.

According to InvestSA - a division of the government's trade and industry department - the beauty sector employs more than 50,000 people and produces retail revenues of R25bn a year.

Glen Lake, a 30-year veteran of the industry who runs Glen’s Beauty Salon in Durban, says though she believes the shutdown is necessary, she is worried about her finances.