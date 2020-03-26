South Africa

Three Durban cops arrested for allegedly seeking bribe from taxi driver

26 March 2020 - 18:14 By ERNEST MABUZA
Three policemen who allegedly sought a bribe of R6,000 from a taxi driver in Durban were arrested on Wednesday.
Three policemen who allegedly sought a bribe of R6,000 from a taxi driver in Durban were arrested on Wednesday.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The Hawks arrested three policemen who allegedly sought a bribe from a taxi driver in Durban on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the three policemen – aged 31, 39 and 50 – stopped the man, who was driving a taxi along Umbilo Road.

Mhlongo said after searching his vehicle, the policemen told him that his vehicle's VIN number had been tampered with and did not correspond with the engine number.

“They told him that they will impound his vehicle or he must pay them R6,000 cash.”

The matter was reported to the Hawks and an undercover operation was swiftly conducted.

“One police officer met the complainant and collected cash. He was immediately arrested after taking the cash. The other two officers fled the scene and later handed themselves over,” Mhlongo said.

The three policemen appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday and were granted R1,000 bail each.

Their matter was postponed until June 26.

MORE

Three arrested for issuing fraudulent driving licences

Police arrested a traffic officer and two administration clerks at the Kirkwood traffic department in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro on Tuesday morning ...
News
2 days ago

Man arrested for murder of Limpopo farmer

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old farmer from the Dzumeri area outside Giyani, Limpopo.
News
2 days ago

Limpopo taxi boss gunned down at his home

A manhunt has been launched after a local taxi boss was gunned down at his home in Ga-Rantho in Limpopo on Wednesday
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Ladysmith Covid-19 patient arrested for not self-quarantining, 27 contacts ... South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa
  5. No selling of alcohol at all during lockdown - Bheki Cele South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: International and local travel
No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
X