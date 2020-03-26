Three Durban cops arrested for allegedly seeking bribe from taxi driver

The Hawks arrested three policemen who allegedly sought a bribe from a taxi driver in Durban on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the three policemen – aged 31, 39 and 50 – stopped the man, who was driving a taxi along Umbilo Road.

Mhlongo said after searching his vehicle, the policemen told him that his vehicle's VIN number had been tampered with and did not correspond with the engine number.

“They told him that they will impound his vehicle or he must pay them R6,000 cash.”

The matter was reported to the Hawks and an undercover operation was swiftly conducted.

“One police officer met the complainant and collected cash. He was immediately arrested after taking the cash. The other two officers fled the scene and later handed themselves over,” Mhlongo said.

The three policemen appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday and were granted R1,000 bail each.

Their matter was postponed until June 26.