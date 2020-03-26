Travellers heading to Limpopo on the N1 will be tested for Covid-19

As scores of people left the towns in which they work and headed home on Thursday ahead of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, the Limpopo health department said it was testing people entering the province.

The office of health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said she would be joining other health officials at screenings.

“The president has declared a national state of disaster due to the coronavirus pandemic which was followed by the pronouncement of the 21-day national lockdown. As such, a number of people have taken an opportunity to use the last day before commencement of the lockdown to travel to Limpopo to be with their families,” said Ramathuba’s spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha.