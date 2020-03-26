Unprecedented spike in cyber attacks since declaration of national disaster

SA has seen an unprecedented increase in attacks on digital networks since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on March 15, cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported.

The company said attacks jumped tenfold from about 30,000 devices affected daily before the announcement to up to 310,000 devices in the days that followed, BusinessLIVE reported.

According to Maher Yamout, a senior security researcher for Kaspersky, the attacks varied, however, up to a third were brute-force attacks — in which attackers attempt various password combinations to penetrate an account or system.

Kaspersky reiterated a number of security tips, including using strong passwords, not sharing passwords, avoiding unprotected or public Wi-Fi and making use of multi-factor authentication where possible.

“In reviewing this spike, it certainly reinforces the need to institute critical security measures for remote working strategies, to ensure effective protection,” said Yamout.