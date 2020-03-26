Walking dogs during lockdown is 'rubbish', says Julius Malema; government U-turns

EFF leader Julius Malema was unimpressed after health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize's said people would be allowed to walk their dogs during the 21-day lockdown from midnight on Thursday to April 16.

Mkhize said this during an interview on eNCA on Wednesday.

“You can walk, you can walk with your dog, you can jog, but do it with a good distance between you [and the next person]

However, government U-turned on the decision, with police minister Bheki Cele saying: “There shall be no dogs that shall be walked. The cluster met and we agreed that it doesn't enhance the call made by the president [Cyril Ramaphosa].

Malema was not impressed.