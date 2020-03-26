South Africa

WATCH | No dog walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown

26 March 2020 - 06:28

An interministerial conference was held in Pretoria on Wednesday to outline rules and measures for the 21-day lockdown, effective from midnight on Thursday.

Social, security, governance and economic cluster ministers outlined how their sectors will uphold the mandate of the lockdown outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday. No jogging, no dog-walking or roaming around outside one's house is permitted.

All transport will be shut down, except that needed to transport essential service workers at limited times during the day. The ministers urged South Africans to stay put during the lockdown and comply with the SA Police Service (SAPS) and army to ensure SA flattens the curve of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown will be in place until April 16.

