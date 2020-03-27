Arrests minutes into lockdown as rules are flouted in Joburg

Several arrests were made in Hillbrow.

Among those arrested were a club owner who continued to operate after midnight despite calls from police minister Bheki Cele for taverns, clubs, pubs and other liquor outlets to remain closed.

Patrons, many of whom were women, were arrested at the establishment. Besides breaking the lockdown rules to stay at home, they found themselves in trouble for being in possession of alcohol which Cele banned from being sold or consumed in public places during this time.

These arrests were captured by the SABC.

On the streets, police also came across a motorist whose boot contained cooler boxes filled with booze.

The motorist looked on as the metro police emptied his alcohol onto the road.