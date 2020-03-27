Bored during lockdown? Mzansi has you covered with #Twitter30seconds
It's only day one of a 21-day lockdown in SA and many are already complaining about being bored.
Before you eat your feeling and watch another Netflix show that really isn't worth your time, try your hand at #Twitter30Seconds.
For a minute, you might think it's just another fad, but there are actually some goodies in there. Yes, we spent a while figuring out the answers.
And really, try not to cheat and don't scroll down on the mentions.
He steals your tweets and get more likes and retweets than you #Twitter30Seconds pic.twitter.com/RzrRwxqaEM— Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) March 27, 2020
He is known for creating uncessary celebrities on twitter 🤣 #Twitter30Seconds pic.twitter.com/xXngsOWp2v— Orebotse (@OrebotseL) March 27, 2020
His clapbacks are always about "I have money and have filled up stadiums" #Twitter30Seconds pic.twitter.com/ESQjOuHGEK— 🅜O̟O̲ Venḓa 🇿🇦 (@Moo_Venda) March 26, 2020
She runs Twitter with 1+ million followers but no one knows her face. Who is she?#Twitter30Seconds— 𝑳𝒊𝒄𝒍𝒚𝒏 𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒕𝒐 𝑷𝒊𝒍𝒖𝒔𝒂💞 (@Thato_Pilusa_) March 27, 2020
If he clears his throat, his career is gone #Twitter30Seconds pic.twitter.com/fvCLCUZ6Tm— Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) March 27, 2020
Ever since he started hitting the Gym he's getting shorter #twitter30seconds pic.twitter.com/jwPc0H4zvI— S i y a h™🇿🇦 (@Shezi_RSA) March 27, 2020