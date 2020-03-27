Business booms for cleaning companies as pandemic spreads

“Unfortunately, there are some estates on lockdown where, even though we have been asked to come in to clean houses, we cannot go in even with permits. But right now, we are off to do another house in Bryanston,” he said.

Masoka said so far they had not had much trouble, but would “learn as we go”.

“We are learning as we go as to how this lockdown will affect us but, for example, some of my guys went to our storage facility to get some more of the equipment we needed but they were not allowed in. It will be interesting going forward,” he said.

The company employs 15 permanent employees and 20 part-time workers.

Masoka said though the coronavirus was an unfortunate epidemic, he was thankful to still be able to pay his employees.

Moving from complex to complex and business to business, ensuring that everything is wiped down and disinfected, Masoka said he was worried about the things he saw, particularly at residential estates.

“We go to all these estates and we realise that security guards are not given proper protective clothing. I have been giving gloves to security guards,” he said.

The guards are the first to come into contact with residents and visitors.