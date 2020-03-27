Day 1: SA gets to grips with #lockdown but not everyone is behaving

In Johannesburg and Pretoria, many minibus taxi drivers lambasted regulations requiring them to reduce the number of passengers in their vehicles, who are essential workers permitted to travel. They said it was crippling them financially.

“They are crazy, if they were serious about shutting down the country, they would have provided means of transport for the people who must go to work. I can’t have seven people in a taxi that is running at a loss ... if they insist, we will stop and go home,” one driver told TimesLIVE.

Taxis hooted and formed long queues to load workers with permits to travel at Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto. Some were overloaded.

Katlego Ntlane, who ferries passengers to the Pretoria CBD, said he was ready to join the rest of the nation on lockdown if he continued to operate at a loss. The 28-year-old said that by 7:30am he had already lost R400 due to the new travelling arrangements.

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded in Durban in the morning after a last-minute decision by the eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (Emtc) to suspend all operations within the city.

The council said it had learnt of a new instruction on Friday morning that no more than seven people would be allowed per trip — making it economically unviable for them to operate.

Some shops were empty in Johannesburg's northern suburbs as people went to buy basic, essential goods. There were no flowers, no booze and no queues at Woolworths and Pick 'n Pay in Victory Park, Johannesburg.

In Cape Town, throngs of homeless people, beggars, hustlers, refugees, and ordinary residents out shopping made it feel more like a Sunday after Christmas.