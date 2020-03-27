Durban hospital dismisses claims it's building isolation wards in parking lot

Mande Toubkin, general manager of emergency and trauma at Netcare, which is South Africa's largest hospital network, said construction was taking place at many of its hospitals across the country, but this was in no way intended for the isolation of patients.

"As part of Netcare’s national disaster management plan, all Netcare hospitals are setting up dedicated facilities outside their emergency departments, mostly in tents, where all persons coming to the emergency departments will first be triaged to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading to or from our hospitals."

He said at Netcare's uMhlanga Hospital, the triage facility was being set up in a dedicated hospital parking area.

Toubkin said visiting hours at the hospitals have been suspended, except in specific special circumstances.