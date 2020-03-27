Good Samaritan pays for gogo’s groceries as panic buyers turn nasty

Her granddaughter, Angel Campey, a Cape Town-based stand-up comedian, relayed the story.

“It looked like a lot of money. Enough for bread and supplies for the week,” Campey quoted her grandmother as saying.

Things became awkward at the till.

When Kruger tried to pay for her items, she was told she did not have enough money.

Panic buyers behind her started becoming impatient, embarrassing the wheelchair-bound elderly woman.

“Panic buyers are monsters. They started yelling at her and telling her to hurry up while she got embarrassed,” Campey said.