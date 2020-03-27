'He can be a good machine gun carrier' - Bantu Holomisa on Cyril Ramaphosa

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa on Thursday said President Cyril Ramaphosa would be a perfect fit as a military machine gun carrier.

The president was dressed in army uniform when he addressed SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members ahead of the coronavirus lockdown.

Holomisa said this signified the president's support for the mission the military were about to undertake for 21 days.

“Our country has never been through a period like this. This is unprecedented, not only in our democracy but also in the history of our country, that we will have a lockdown for 21 days to go out and wage a war against an invisible enemy, coronavirus.”

The man who leads the UDM is a retired major general. He joined the Transkei Defence Force in 1976 and was commissioned in 1978. Between April 1987 and 1994, he served as a commander of the Transkei Defence Force, according to SA History.