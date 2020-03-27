How long before we have a cure and 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

We've seen the panic buying and heard the desperation about drugs that may or may not work, but now is not the times to be hasty and irresponsible.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in an online press conference on Wednesday that small, observational and non-randomised studies will not give us the answers we need.

“Using untested medicines without the right evidence could raise false hope, and even do more harm than good and cause a shortage of essential medicines that are needed to treat other diseases.”

That is, unfortunately, already happening.

“We also recognise that there is a desperate need for effective therapeutics. There is currently no treatment that has been proven to be effective against Covid-19,” he added

He may or may not have been referring to US President Donald Trump, who announced that hydroxychloroquine is some sort of miracle treatment.

This kind of information is making things worse. There is no cure and no vaccine yet. Until there is, our best armour is correct information.