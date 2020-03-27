In Memes | Mzansi in the red zone after jogging, dog walking and booze ruled out during lockdown

The ban on jogging, walking of dogs and alcohol sales during the nationwide lockdown was almost the tip of the iceberg for some South Africans.

On Wednesday the government made a U-turned on its decision to allow people to walk their dogs and jogging, saying it was banned. They added to the burn by confirming that booze would not be fore sale during the 21-day period.

“There is no need to be on the road, there is no need to move around,” police minister Bheki Cele said.