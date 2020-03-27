In Memes | Mzansi in the red zone after jogging, dog walking and booze ruled out during lockdown
The ban on jogging, walking of dogs and alcohol sales during the nationwide lockdown was almost the tip of the iceberg for some South Africans.
On Wednesday the government made a U-turned on its decision to allow people to walk their dogs and jogging, saying it was banned. They added to the burn by confirming that booze would not be fore sale during the 21-day period.
“There is no need to be on the road, there is no need to move around,” police minister Bheki Cele said.
Cele also said the movement of alcohol would be restricted.
“There shall be no movement of liquor from point A to B. If we find liquor in your car's boot, that is illegal. If you break these laws, you are six months in jail or fined,” he said.
The ban had everyone talking, as many expressed their dismay.
Here is what tweeps said on the three bans.
Jogging
No jogging? We won't be able to recognize each other after this lockdown, hu do vha ho noniwa #SouthAfricaLockdown #21daylockdown #bhekicele pic.twitter.com/nYlXawpH74— FhatuwaniMulaudzi (@FhatuMulaudzi) March 25, 2020
Everyone taking up jogging so they can go out the house once a day gonna have the streets like💀💀 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/BTBTmUIl0z— anna (@anneliese_may) March 23, 2020
Everyone sharing weight loss due to lock down...... me and mat however #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/Vh9aoW1iZz— James Elden 🏳️🌈 (@osmond333) March 25, 2020
Walking dogs
That Walking dog is fallen ...No white privileges . All of us ... Lock down ...— HlengiweMkhaliphi (@HhMkhaliphi) March 25, 2020
No buying alcohol during lock down— Gone Boy (@TadsOnGawd) March 25, 2020
No walking your dog during lock down
Black's and Whites pic.twitter.com/5smgpIR2FU
no Dog Walking?! YT ladies about to start a civil war. #lockdown pic.twitter.com/EgMRWZw1xA— The Wolfman 🐺 (@Spenelo) March 25, 2020
No alcohol
gonna be in lockdown with no cart, bud, or alcohol with my family pic.twitter.com/iErqxBZRiS— lys (@alyssanpowell) March 24, 2020
Minister Bheki Cele is not getting a Christmas Card from me No Alcohol for 21 days 😭 #lockdown #21daysLockdownSA pic.twitter.com/edNeEoiXgk— Xedi (@AliceLezdi) March 25, 2020
No! it can't be a #AlcoholFreeSA because we DESPERATELY need ALCOHOL to SANITIZE ourselves , even to COOL off our minds from thinking too much during the LOCKDOWN pic.twitter.com/dVD8i7owCg— Chilo_10 (@Chilo79778272) March 25, 2020