In Memes | Mzansi in the red zone after jogging, dog walking and booze ruled out during lockdown

27 March 2020 - 07:38 By Unathi Nkanjeni
South Africans rushed to stock up on booze ahead of the 21-day lockdown on March 26 2020.
Image: ALON SKUY

The ban on jogging, walking of dogs and alcohol sales during the nationwide lockdown was almost the tip of the iceberg for some South Africans.

On Wednesday the government made a U-turned on its decision to allow people to walk their dogs and jogging, saying it was banned. They added to the burn by confirming that booze would not be fore sale during the 21-day period.

“There is no need to be on the road, there is no need to move around,” police minister Bheki Cele said.

Cele also said the movement of alcohol would be restricted.

“There shall be no movement of liquor from point A to B. If we find liquor in your car's boot, that is illegal. If you break these laws, you are six months in jail or fined,” he said.

The ban had everyone talking, as many expressed their dismay.

Here is what tweeps said on the three bans.

Jogging

Walking dogs

No alcohol

