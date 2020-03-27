IN PICS | Empty streets, soldiers on the ground on day one of lockdown

Our photographers were out from midnight to record how the nation is adhering to the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stay at home, and how the law enforcement agencies are dealing with those who refuse to follow the rules.

Before Ramaphosa deployed soldiers to the streets, he urged South Africans to be patient and stay at home.

Government departments are expected to brief the nation on Friday evening about the latest on the pandemic, and detail the events during day one of lockdown.