'It's a tourists' sickness,' scoff Langa residents as they defy lockdown

Residents of Langa, Cape Town, taunted police on the streets and dismissed Covid-19 as a “tourists’ sickness” as authorities started enforcing the nationwide lockdown on its first day.

Hordes of children played in the streets while adults went about their daily business in the township on Friday.

Children ran inside their homes when they saw the police entourage, and came out to play as soon the contingent moved to another street.

Meanwhile, visibly drunk parents in pyjamas argued that a democratic government cannot confine them to their homes. One resident climbed on to her roof and hurled profanities at the law-enforcement contingent and journalists. Officials had their hands full trying to convince hundreds of people outside the township’s former hostels that staying at home was, in fact, for their own good.

Hair salon owner Zamelekhaya Solwandle was reluctant to close his business.