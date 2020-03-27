Legal duo gives free advice as Covid-19 makes us 'face death in a very real way'

“This pandemic is forcing us to face sickness and death in a very real way, for many this means having to get their ducks in a row quickly, and that is expensive”, said Govender.

On Friday, minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize announced SA's first coronavirus fatalities — two women from the Western Cape.

Pop Law is a platform that aims to make the law more accessible to a greater number of people. As a starting point the platform focuses on legal documents that relate to death.

The “COVERED-19" legal pack is made of a living will, a last will and testament, a digital executorship document and a power of attorney document. They have made the documents available for free, and are offering advice through their social media platforms.

“We wanted to offer a legal pack for free for a while to try to alleviate some of the pressure for those who can't afford to spend thousands of rand on legal fees at the moment,” said Govender.