South Africa

Mmusi Maimane on the lockdown — 'my family and I are praying for our nation'

27 March 2020 - 07:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mmusi Maimane has sent prayers for SA.
Image: HALDEN KROG

Mmusi Maimane took to Twitter before the lockdown on Thursday night to convey a message of hope as South Africans prepared for the 21-day home confinement fight against the coronavirus.

The Movement for One SA (Mosa) leader said he and his family were praying for all South Africans and expressed optimism that each would come out of this difficult time stronger.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that SA would be going on lockdown for 21 days to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Businesses and non-essential service providers will close.

SAPS, traffic officers, health care professionals and the military are exempt from the lockdown. The SANDF will be deployed to potential hot spots to assist police in ensuring that the lockdown rules are adhered to.

