PODCAST | Shut in with your abuser - when lockdown turns deadly

Thankfully, there are still services running to get help to those experiencing domestic abuse. In today’s minisode, True Crime South Africa discusses this aspect of our new reality.

We also have several updates and new information about the murder of Tanya Flowerday (which we covered in Episode 23).

True Crime South Africa spoke to her friend and champion, Tammy Hardenberg-Bourgeois, who reveals interesting information about the case. We also discussed the possibility that Tanya’s murderer, Ronald Grimsley, could be released on parole.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

