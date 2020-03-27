SA's 40km Zimbabwe border fence goes ahead despite lockdown

Construction of the new 40km fence at the Beitbridge border post is going ahead despite the 21-day national lockdown which began on Friday.

The fence, announced by public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille just over a week ago, was to keep foreign nationals out of the country in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus into SA.

“This is to ensure no undocumented or infected persons cross into the country and vice- versa, in line with one of the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa that South Africa’s borders and ports are to be secured with immediate effect,” said De Lille.

The fence will cost just over R37m.

De Lille said the 1.8m-high fence would span 20km on each side of the border post separating SA from Zimbabwe.