Social media snitches on semi-bald jogger and other 'covidiots' out and about in Durban

The “semi-bald” man jogging along Blackburn Road in Durban North, the woman jogging on Lindsay Drive and the dog walker on Umhlanga beach ... Twitter and Facebook see you.

Just five hours into the national lockdown, Durban residents took to social media to shame those who ignored the restrictions on jogging and dog walking.

Most of the culprits were spotted in the upmarket northern suburbs.

“To the semi bald white male who just took himself for a walk or jog along Blackburn Road, stop being a covidiot. This is not a drill. We are in lockdown,” one user wrote on a Durban North community page.