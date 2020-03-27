Squabbling seagulls and washed-up kelp set the tone in Hout Bay

But on Beach Road, a few boys with scruffy-looking dogs were strolling down the street like they owned it. During Friday's lunchtime, they did. Only an occasional car or bakkie drove past them.

The major settlement of Imizamo Yethu, where tens of thousands of people live in informal housing, appeared calm during the first 12 hours of lockdown, with small groups gathered inside or in front of their homes.

Portia Dukiso, 29, is the breadwinner for a family of six who live in a corrugated-iron house next to a palm tree, across from a makeshift dump.

“It is very difficult not to go outside,” said Dukiso with a bucket in hand and a two-year-old pretty in pink hanging on to her leg. It was hot and laundry was drying on the line.

“I do domestic work and it doesn’t look like we will have money or food during lockdown,” she said.

Dukiso moved to Cape Town eight years ago from Port St John’s, in the Eastern Cape, looking for work.

She is one of an estimated 33,000-65,000 people living at Imizamo Yethu, which has a police station at the entrance to its major access road. Shoppers, most with blue plastic bags, trudged past the station and up the mountain.