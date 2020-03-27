'They are against SA': Cele slams people breaking lockdown laws

At least 55 people have been arrested for breaking lockdown laws, police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday evening.

The majority were from Gauteng.

“These people are people that don’t have a goodwill – people that are doing exactly what they were told not to do. Some of them were opening their street bashes, some of them were drinking, taking their bush chairs, sitting under the trees and undermining the law.

“But more than that, undermining the lives of the people of the Republic of South Africa, and their own lives,” said Cele.