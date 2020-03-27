WATCH | Durban police lock up lockdown offender in CBD
Durban police were out in full force on Friday to ensure the city's residents were complying with the national lockdown restrictions.
Durban metro police spokesperson Superintendent Boysie Zungu said those who were out on the streets without permits were hauled away.
"We put them in vans, warned them and then took them to other vans to make sure they went home," he said.
Durban police were out in full force on the first day of lockdown to ensure compliance with the restrictions. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/OmszfeiQa6— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) March 27, 2020
He said Durban metro police officers were deployed throughout the city.
"There are people who are complying and who have permits. These are those who need to go to work as part of essential services. But there were also people out on the streets when they shouldn’t be," Zungu said.
He said it was too early to confirm arrest numbers.
Police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Col Thembeka Mbele said officers were out working together to "ensure the lockdown is strictly adhered to".
Videos of some offenders being dealt with by police were circulating on social media.