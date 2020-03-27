WATCH | Fort Hare students chased from residence ahead of lockdown

Fort Hare SRC president James Nqabile said they were disappointed to hear that foreign students were forced to sleep in the cold because they were allegedly kicked out of the premises by security guards.

Nqabile, who spoke to DispatchLIVE on Friday, said that the university management were not even aware of the incident taking place.

“It is disappointing to hear that the person who took this decision took it on her own and kicked the students out of the premises. These are foreign students who have no relatives and this is embarrassing, to be honest. The management were in the dark about this,” he said.

Nqabile said there were 30 students from Zimbabwe, Cameroon and Nigeria who were affected.