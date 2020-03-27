WATCH LIVE | Covid-19 national command council briefs the nation on day 1 of lockdown
Editor's Note: The livestream is expected to start at 6pm
27 March 2020 - 17:55
The national command council on Covid-19 is expected to brief South Africa about how day one of lockdown went across the country.
The council is a group of ministers appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday afternoon the country had recorded more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus and two confirmed deaths in the Western Cape.