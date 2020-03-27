South Africa

WATCH | 'Sandton and Bedfordview epicentre of Covid-19': Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

27 March 2020 - 10:25 By Rethabile Radebe
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula minister says it is concerning that the epicentre of coronavirus infections is Sandton and Bedforview as nearby townships and informal settlements would be hit hard should the virus spread.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula minister says it is concerning that the epicentre of coronavirus infections is Sandton and Bedforview as nearby townships and informal settlements would be hit hard should the virus spread.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deaan Vivier

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says upmarket suburban areas Sandton and Bedfordview have been identified as the epicentre of the coronavirus in Gauteng.

"The epicentre of this pandemic in Gauteng is in Sandton and Bedforview. Once it is in Sandton, we should worry about our people in Alex (Alexandra) and the conditions under which they live."

Mapisa-Nqakula was talking to journalists on Thursday evening.

She expressed concern about people living in townships and informal settlements near the two suburbs, saying they were at risk of contracting the virus as many shop and work in Bedfordview and Sandton.

The country has recorded its first deaths as a result of the pandemic. Health minister Zweli Mkhize also said South Africa had tipped the 1,000 mark for Covid-19 cases.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reiterated Mapisa-Nqakula's sentiments: "The epicentre is now Gauteng, especially the Johannesburg area, especially Sandton. That's where the elite live. They go all over Europe, they went to Italy and England. Now they are in contact with people who are shopping there, and their workers."

READ MORE:

SA records first deaths as a result of Covid-19

SA has recorded its first fatalities due to the coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Friday
News
2 hours ago

Covid-19 infections now at 927, as Ramaphosa says 'we fear it might rise'

The number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa has risen by 218, bringing the total to 927.
News
18 hours ago

SA Lockdown: Twitter weighs in on day one

South Africans woke up to day one of what will be the norm for the next 21 days as the country is in lockdown
News
2 hours ago

Bored during lockdown? Mzansi has you covered with #Twitter30seconds

Ditch the telly and play with SA
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ladysmith Covid-19 patient arrested for not self-quarantining, 27 contacts ... South Africa
  2. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa
  3. It's official: We're in lockdown. And these are the rules South Africa
  4. No selling of alcohol at all during lockdown - Bheki Cele South Africa
  5. Hantavirus: What is it and why it is trending? World

Latest Videos

Curfew clampdown: Police & military take to Joburg's streets
Lockdown loaded: International and local travel
X