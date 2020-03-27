WATCH | The homeless, the street kids, the hustlers face a ghastly new reality on Cape Town's mean streets

Cape Town's homeless, many of whom rely on the working masses for their daily bread, woke up to empty streets and high anxiety on Friday — day one of the nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

There was an air of desperation among some of them as they realised they may no longer be able to eke out an existence by relying on handouts from CBD workers, churches, mosques and NGOs that run feeding schemes.

Ikeram Collins and his friend, Ibrahim Samuels, said they heard a rumour that there might be temporary housing at Cape Town Stadium, and walked there through empty streets, only to find it was untrue.

“We are afraid of contracting the virus. If the government opened a facility to house us we would welcome it,” said Collins.