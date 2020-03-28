'Apprehensive' elderly German tourists apprehended en route to test for Covid-19

A group of German tourists who were apprehended while on their way to get tested for Covid-19 in Johannesburg were mostly elderly people, some of them over 70.

This is according to German ambassador to SA Martin Schafer, who spoke to eNCA on Friday.

Schafer said the tourists had arrived in SA on March 6.

“They have been mostly in the Cape area. They, as they told me, had a wonderful time. They were happy with what they were able to see. They came at a wrong time because they came when the outbreak hit SA,” Schafer said.

He said the group was supposed to fly back to Germany on Friday last week, via Johannesburg.

But when they arrived in Johannesburg, they were told their flight was cancelled.

“They tried to find proper accommodation. They have been struggling to go home. They were told to vacate the hotel because they had to go to be tested.