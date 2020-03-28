Cape Town's main road a twilight ghost town amid lockdown

The main road which runs for several kilometres through Cape Town’s southern suburbs is normally abuzz with activity which ebbs and flows at different times of the day.

Normally by dusk on a Friday evening, each section of Main Road — which acts as the high street for the various suburbs on the route — is full of people from all walks of life. Some wait for a taxi home, others arrive in branded clothing on the lookout for a cold beer.

On Friday, however, with the lockdown firmly in place, it was nothing short of eerie.

Cavendish Square, which sits like a mother ship of consumer culture in Claremont, is usually a place of young teens or families out for early evening retail therapy, as the shops close at 7pm and the restaurants much later.

On Friday night, it was practically ghostly, save for the odd security guard milling about.