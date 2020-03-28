Covid-19: Inland fisheries plead with minister for 'essential' status

Thousands of subsistence fishermen who survive off catches from dams and rivers have been left off the essential service list, prompting concerns about their wellbeing during the coronavirus lockdown.

Fishing rights group Masifundise has asked environment minister Barbara Creecy to add “inland fisheries” to other fishing sectors allowed to continue operating in the interests of national food security.

The inland fishers support about 80,000 people, according to Masifundise.

In a memo to Creecy this week, Masifundise director Naseegh Jaffer said some of the fishermen had been blocked from fishing, notably at the massive Vanderkloof dam in the Northern Cape where there is a large subsistence fishing community.