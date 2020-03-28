COVID-19 LIVE UPDATE | Mosiuoa Lekota to test for Covid-19 after coming into contact with Rev Meshoe

28 March 2020 09:37

Mosiuoa Lekota to test for Covid-19 after coming into contact with Rev Meshoe

Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota will on Saturday be going for a Covid-19 test.

This comes after African Christian Democratic Party leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and MP Steve Swart tested postive for the virus.

In a statement Cope said Lekota and other political party leaders attended a meeting with Meshoe a few days ago.

"The tests will be done at the Morningside Clinic in Sandton, Johannesburg at 10h00 this morning (Saturday)."