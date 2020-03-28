South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATE | Mosiuoa Lekota to test for Covid-19 after coming into contact with Rev Meshoe

28 March 2020 - 09:11 By TimesLIVE
Members of the SANDF patrol the streets of Alexandra, Johannesburg on the first day of the national 21 day lockdown.
Members of the SANDF patrol the streets of Alexandra, Johannesburg on the first day of the national 21 day lockdown.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

28 March 2020 09:37

Mosiuoa Lekota to test for Covid-19 after coming into contact with Rev Meshoe

Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota will on Saturday be going for a Covid-19 test.

This comes after African Christian Democratic Party leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and MP Steve Swart tested postive for the virus.

In a statement Cope said Lekota and other political party leaders attended a meeting with Meshoe a few days ago.

"The tests will be done at the Morningside Clinic in Sandton, Johannesburg at 10h00 this morning (Saturday)."

28 March 2020 10:01

Over 22,000 traffic officials deployed to ensure lockdown compliance

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says 22,347 traffic officials have been deployed across the country to ensure motorists comply with government's 21-day lockdown.

Mbalula said this deployment is also in rural areas.

Residents of Letlhabile, North West and the surrounding village queuing to get into Letlhabile mall to buy food on day two of SA's 21-day lockdown on March 27 2020.
Residents of Letlhabile, North West and the surrounding village queuing to get into Letlhabile mall to buy food on day two of SA's 21-day lockdown on March 27 2020.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

28 March 2020 09:55

UDM's Holomisa also came into contact with Rev Meshoe

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was also in contact with African Christian Democratic Party leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe.

"Rev Meshoe’s #CoronavirusTest results yesterday, changed everything."

28 March 2020 - 09:00

'You scare me': Walking with the army through Alex as they enforce lockdown

 

Soldiers on foot were out in full force in parts of Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg, on day 1 of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Friday.

From about 4pm, a TimesLIVE reporter and photographer  who had been tracking the soldiers from earlier in the day, joined them on their foot patrol about the township.

With their white gloves on the barrel of their guns, the men in camouflage put on their blue surgical masks as they embarked on their patrol.

Sitting outside his house, one elderly man continued to read his book, paying no attention to the approaching soldiers. Closing his book and lifting his chair, he told the soldiers off as they sternly told him to get inside his house.

A SANDF soldiers checks the permits of a man who was at home during the country's lockdown on Friday.
A SANDF soldiers checks the permits of a man who was at home during the country's lockdown on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / The Sunday Times

Most read

  1. Arrests minutes into lockdown as rules are flouted in Joburg South Africa
  2. It's official: We're in lockdown. And these are the rules South Africa
  3. SA records first deaths as a result of Covid-19 South Africa
  4. SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,170 South Africa
  5. Ladysmith Covid-19 patient arrested for not self-quarantining, 27 contacts ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport
X