COVID-19 LIVE UPDATE | Mosiuoa Lekota to test for Covid-19 after coming into contact with Rev Meshoe
28 March 2020 09:37
Mosiuoa Lekota to test for Covid-19 after coming into contact with Rev Meshoe
Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota will on Saturday be going for a Covid-19 test.
This comes after African Christian Democratic Party leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and MP Steve Swart tested postive for the virus.
In a statement Cope said Lekota and other political party leaders attended a meeting with Meshoe a few days ago.
"The tests will be done at the Morningside Clinic in Sandton, Johannesburg at 10h00 this morning (Saturday)."
28 March 2020 10:01
Over 22,000 traffic officials deployed to ensure lockdown compliance
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says 22,347 traffic officials have been deployed across the country to ensure motorists comply with government's 21-day lockdown.
Mbalula said this deployment is also in rural areas.
For us at Transport, We deployed a total of 22 347 traffic officers across the country, to ensure compliance with the published Regulations and Directions.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 28, 2020
We penetrate to rural communities too. https://t.co/z8ERIRvrTu
28 March 2020 09:55
UDM's Holomisa also came into contact with Rev Meshoe
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was also in contact with African Christian Democratic Party leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe.
"Rev Meshoe’s #CoronavirusTest results yesterday, changed everything."
Passing of Tshekede Bufton Pitso , of #Sterkspruit .My condolences to the family , relatives , friends & UDM members. We thank Pitso 4 everything he did for the UDM. I was on my way to his funeral but Rev Meshoe’s #CoronavirusTest results yesterday , changed everything— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) March 28, 2020
28 March 2020 - 09:00
'You scare me': Walking with the army through Alex as they enforce lockdown
Soldiers on foot were out in full force in parts of Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg, on day 1 of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Friday.
From about 4pm, a TimesLIVE reporter and photographer who had been tracking the soldiers from earlier in the day, joined them on their foot patrol about the township.
With their white gloves on the barrel of their guns, the men in camouflage put on their blue surgical masks as they embarked on their patrol.
Sitting outside his house, one elderly man continued to read his book, paying no attention to the approaching soldiers. Closing his book and lifting his chair, he told the soldiers off as they sternly told him to get inside his house.