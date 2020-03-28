Durban old age home now has two residents who tested positive for Covid-19

An old age home in Durban has been left reeling after an 81-year old woman, who was recuperating at the facility for four days, tested positive for Covid-19.

Now a second woman, who shared the sick bay with her at the Bill Buchanan Association for Aged in Morningside, has also tested positive, forcing management to put some staff and residents into quarantine.

There are fears that a third woman in the same ward has also tested positive.

Both women – the 81-year-old and the patient who shared the hospital ward – are on ventilators at St Augustine's Hospital.