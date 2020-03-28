'Lockdown an opportunity to deal with homelessness': Western Cape government

He says that many people are afraid that once they enter the homeless shelters they will not be able to use the drugs they are hopelessly addicted to and with withdrawal symptoms that can make a user pray for death, some are likely to take their chances on the streets.

“I think everyone knows about these spaces but I don't think everyone trusts it. We think it's going to be longer than 21 days and if you keep people caged up for that long it's going to cause a lot of problems,” said Van Staden.

He said besides an addiction, many people suffer from TB and are infected with Aids.

“I suppose you'd only be able to smoke cigarettes. But what about the heroin addicts and methadone. For heroin addicts methadone is very important. Without it people are going to die here,” he said.

But he said the drug use, which itself causes health problems, and people being in close proximity of one another would allow the virus to spread very quickly.

“People will be smoking Mandrax, tik, shooting heroin, people are going to be sick. If they do not organise a humanitarian effort to at least get some methadone to the heroin addicts here it's going to be bad. I know, I'm a heroin addict, I'm worried, I'm stressed. I still have a little bit, but it's only going to last me two days,” said Van Staden.

Badroodien says health services, ablution, clean water, and food will be available at the facilities but he acknowledged that therapy and psychological help for people with addiction and mental disorders will be necessary.

Van Staden says he has experienced heroin withdrawal in prison before.

“You first get cold, then your body gets sore, then you start throwing up bile. It lasts for about a month, where you are sick as a dog and you can't even walk, you can't even eat,” he said.

But underneath the mind-numbing haze of substances, the flight of people from Cape Town has brought about deep fears among the homeless — sending them to the shelters, away from abandoned parks and streets. It's the same fear that brought Van Staden to tears during TimesLIVE's interview with him, the fear brought about by the realisation that if he contracts the virus he may never see his family again.