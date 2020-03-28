Western Cape premier Alan Winde urges public to adhere to government's lockdown directive

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has, again, urged residents to stay at home after an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the province.

In a statement on Saturday, Winde said: “A total of 10 people have now been hospitalised in the Western Cape, with four of these in intensive care. The increase in hospitalisation of patients should act as a stark warning to us all that this virus can have severe health effects. Each and every one of us needs to abide by the lockdown regulations if we are to stop its spread.”

The figure of those infected in the province increased from 260 on Friday to 298. Of the 298, a total of 235 are in the City of Cape Town, 18 in the Garden Route, 17 are in the Cape winelands, seven in the Overberg, the location of 21 others is unknown, and one death has been recorded in the province, according to Winde.