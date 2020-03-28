South Africa

Western Cape premier Alan Winde urges public to adhere to government's lockdown directive

28 March 2020 - 17:21 By Philani Nombembe
Western Cape premier Alan Winde urges the public to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Image: Mohau Mofokeng © Sowetan

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has, again, urged residents to stay at home after an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the province.

In a statement on Saturday, Winde said:  “A total of 10 people have now been hospitalised in the Western Cape, with four of these in intensive care. The increase in hospitalisation of patients should act as a stark warning to us all that this virus can have severe health effects. Each and every one of us needs to abide by the lockdown regulations if we are to stop its spread.”

The figure of those infected in the province increased from 260 on Friday  to 298. Of the 298, a total of 235 are in the City of Cape Town, 18 in the Garden Route, 17 are in the Cape winelands, seven in the Overberg, the location of 21 others is unknown, and one death has been recorded in the province, according to Winde.

“Despite government’s every attempt to ensure people stay at home, numerous people have been arrested and fined throughout the province as a result of non-compliance with the Covid-19 lockdown regulations,” Winde said.

“These regulations have been put in place in order to slow the spread of the Coronavirus so that our health care system is not overwhelmed by a sudden spike. If people do not adhere to them and stay in their homes, they are putting their own lives, and the lives of others at risk.  There are still far too many people who are not taking the lockdown seriously — it is these communities that will be the hardest hit with rising infections, in the coming weeks.

“The regulations are clear — other than employees working for essential services, everyone else must stay at home. You can only leave the house to buy food, go to the pharmacy, seek medical attention or collect a grant.”

Winde urged members of the public to report incidents of non-compliance to 10111, to their nearest police station or to local law enforcement.

 “Members of the public also have rights in terms of how they are treated by the police. In the event of police brutality, the Independent Police Investigations Directorate has established a hotline for the Western Cape which is 073 890 1269,” he said.

