South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'You can afford not to work for 21 days, Mr President, we can't' Ntsiki Mazwai

29 March 2020 - 07:36 By TimesLIVE
Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets and various hostels in Alexandra on the second day of the 21-day lockdown on March 28 2020.
Image: ALON SKUY​

29 March 2020 08:48

'You can afford not to work for 21 days, Mr President, we can't' Ntsiki Mazwai

Controversial musician Ntsiki Mazwai has written a scathing open letter to president Cyril Ramaphosa, arguing that government's decision to implement the 21-day lockdown was not well thought out.

In the blog post, Mazwai said Ramaphosa when the lockdown was implemented, Ramaphosa did not think of the many South Africans who would financially suffer from the lockdown.

Mr President what should we do with our bills month end? Most of us live from hand to mouth to be honest. So did you have a plan in place for us? How do we pay rent, electricity and water when you called for our work to be canceled but you continue and will earn your big salaries from MULTIPLE 'BEE' incomes? I understand you MPs earn just under R100 000 a month so it's no wonder we don't see panic in your eyes.

Day3: Khayelitsha residents arrested for flouting lockdown rules

29 March 2020 07:32

Police in Cape Town arrested some Khayelitsha residents for not obeying the 21-day lockdown regulations.

29 March 2020 07:40

Number of Covid-19 cases in SA climbing higher

The national department of health announced on Saturday that the number of the coronavirus cases increased by 112, making the total 1,187.

