COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'You can afford not to work for 21 days, Mr President, we can't' Ntsiki Mazwai
29 March 2020 08:48
'You can afford not to work for 21 days, Mr President, we can't' Ntsiki Mazwai
Controversial musician Ntsiki Mazwai has written a scathing open letter to president Cyril Ramaphosa, arguing that government's decision to implement the 21-day lockdown was not well thought out.
In the blog post, Mazwai said Ramaphosa when the lockdown was implemented, Ramaphosa did not think of the many South Africans who would financially suffer from the lockdown.
Mr President what should we do with our bills month end? Most of us live from hand to mouth to be honest. So did you have a plan in place for us? How do we pay rent, electricity and water when you called for our work to be canceled but you continue and will earn your big salaries from MULTIPLE 'BEE' incomes? I understand you MPs earn just under R100 000 a month so it's no wonder we don't see panic in your eyes.
Day3: Khayelitsha residents arrested for flouting lockdown rules
29 March 2020 07:32
Police in Cape Town arrested some Khayelitsha residents for not obeying the 21-day lockdown regulations.
Police with the help of metro police and SANDF arrested people in Khayelitsha for being illegally on the streets after government called a national lockdown @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/0I3Kgi2cuo— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) March 29, 2020
Police ordered residents in Khayelitsha to stay in their homes during the 21 day lockdown @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/R79jgfAOss— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) March 29, 2020
29 March 2020 07:40
Number of Covid-19 cases in SA climbing higher
The national department of health announced on Saturday that the number of the coronavirus cases increased by 112, making the total 1,187.
As of March 28, 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 112 bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1187. pic.twitter.com/W06zZRrymA— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 28, 2020