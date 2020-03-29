South Africa

Deputy President David Mabuza does not have Covid-19: defence department

29 March 2020 - 19:02 By TimesLIVE
Deputy President David Mabuza has tested negative for Covid-19.
Deputy President David Mabuza has tested negative for Covid-19.
Image: David Mabuza via Twitter

Deputy President David Mabuza has tested negative for Covid-19, the defence department said on Sunday evening.

In a statement, the department said that Mabuza got himself tested after “having been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19".

It was not immediately clear who Mabuza was referring to, but he did come in contact with ACDP leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe at a meeting of political party leaders recently. Meshoe has tested positive for Covid-19.

ACDP leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe and MP Steve Swart have Covid-19

Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, the leader of the African Christian Democratic Party, has tested positive for Covid-19.
Politics
2 days ago

“The deputy president continues to take necessary precautions during this testing time, where the world and our country is doing what is necessary to flatten the curve as we tackle this pandemic,” the statement read.

Mabuza also urged people to follow the lockdown regulations.

“It is incumbent on all South Africans to stop the spread of this virus and minimise further the disruption this virus has caused to all of us. We must stand united as a nation as we confront this challenge, and are called upon to support all those infected and affected by this pandemic,” he said.

MORE

Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog walking rule: SAPS

While the “no dog walking or jogging” rule still had tongues wagging on Sunday, police moved to clarify whether owners or tenants living in ...
News
55 minutes ago

Mbalula eases public transport operating hours for social grant beneficiaries

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is relaxing operating hours for taxis and busses to accomodate social grant beneficiaries.
News
2 hours ago

'You are our heroes': Ramaphosa to all who helped SA citizens in Wuhan

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid a moving tribute on Sunday to the volunteers who assisted South Africans that were repatriated from Wuhan in China.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Arrests minutes into lockdown as rules are flouted in Joburg South Africa
  2. It's official: We're in lockdown. And these are the rules South Africa
  3. SA records first deaths as a result of Covid-19 South Africa
  4. SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,170 South Africa
  5. First Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport
X