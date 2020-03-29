Divorced parents navigate lockdown rules on custody of kids

Lockdown rules for divorced parents caused tension this week with some still believing - right up until the midnight start - that not moving children between homes was advised rather than set down in the regulations.

But any doubt remaining was swiftly erased by social development minister Lindiwe Zulu who said at an inter-ministerial briefing on Saturday: “We have clearly stated that the movement of children during the lockdown period is prohibited .… The child shall remain in the custody of the parent they were with when the lockdown was effected.”

This was to “ensure the child is not exposed to any possible infection” during transfer.

It is an issue that relates to many families. According to Statistics South Africa, the country sees around 25,000 divorces per year, and more than half of those (55%) involve children under the age of 18.

This means that the lockdown rules potentially affect up to half a million parents in the country who have split over the past 18 years.

On Monday night, after president Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown, the full regulations of how it would play out were not available.

A list of regulations from European countries then circulated on social media bearing a South African government letterhead, saying, “minors may be taken to the home of the other parent, safety measures must be applied”.