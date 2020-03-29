South Africa

IN PICTURES | Eerie aerial snapshots capture lockdown in Durban

29 March 2020 - 14:36 By Orrin Singh
Residents of KwaMashu line up outside a popular retail outlet for groceries.
Photographs taken from a helicopter painted an eerie picture of life during lockdown north of Durban on Sunday.

The pictures were taken above KwaMashu's Bridge City Shopping Centre, the N2 uMhlanga interchange and Gateway's Theatre of Shopping.

The recently constructed Mount Edgecombe N2/M41 Interchange at uMhlanga
SA entered a 21-day lockdown in the early hours of Friday morning with citizens being ordered to remain at home as government moved to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Bridge City Shopping Centre in KwaMashu.
SA recorded 1,187 confirmed Covid-19 cases and one death, as of Saturday.

An abandoned Gateway Theatre of Shopping in uMhlanga
