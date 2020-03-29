South Africa

Mbalula eases public transport operating hours for social grant beneficiaries

29 March 2020 - 16:49 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says buses and taxis will be allowed to operate for extended hours to allow recipients to collect their social grants. File photo.
Image: Twitter/Department of transport

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is relaxing operating hours for taxis and buses to accommodate social grant beneficiaries.

Mbalula said in a statement on Sunday that he took the decision after several representations.

Buses and taxis will be allowed to operate from 5am until 8pm between Monday, March 30 and Friday, April 3.

“Following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the days social grants would be paid, a number of industry bodies have made representations on the relaxation of hours public transport vehicles are allowed to operate. A similar request was made by the minister of social development, Minister Lindiwe Zulu,” said Mbalula.

“Having considered Minister Zulu’s request and representations made by various industry bodies, including the taxi industry, I have decided to amend the Public Transport Directions to accommodate grant beneficiaries.”

Mbalula said social distancing still needed to be maintained on public transport.

“The exercise of social distance by all those using public transport must be observed and enforced. We will issue further directions in this regard,” he said.

Grant recipients will be required to carry their identity documents and their Sassa cards when travelling on public transport.

