Not enough food, sleepless nights, death — repatriates speak of fears in Wuhan

South Africans repatriated from Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in China, have spoken of their sleepless nights, fear of dying and starving while abroad.

They grappled with these thoughts, day and night.

Bongiwe Dinyane, originally from the Eastern Cape shared a moving speech on Sunday as the repatriated group was preparing to be released — into a national lockdown — having tested negative for Covid-19 after spending 14 days in quarantine at The Ranch resort in Limpopo.

“After being in quarantine and lockdown for 51 days in a foreign country, away from loved ones, feeling devastated, not allowed to go outside, you start to skip meals because you are afraid to run out of food,” said Dinyane.

“You wave goodbye to each and every flight that you see because you are wishing that you can be there too,” she said in a trembling voice.

“But somebody remembered us. You didn’t just evacuate us but you also [brought hope] to our families, especially our parents who had sleepless nights and lost appetite,” she said.