South Africans evacuated from Wuhan end 14-day quarantine in the clear

South Africans who were airlifted from Wuhan in China have completed their 14 days of quarantine in Limpopo and tested negative for Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to bid farewell on Sunday to more than 100 people who stayed under quarantine at The Ranch resort near Polokwane.

“We had assured all South Africans that these citizens were all negative, they did not present any symptoms and therefore did not pose any risk of infection. However, we took extra precautions and quarantined them for a 14-day period,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday.

“On arrival medical screening and Covid-19 tests were conducted. They all came out negative. We are very pleased to report to South Africans that these citizens conducted their second test in preparation for their exit.

“These have all come out negative. They are therefore being prepared for vacating the Ranch Hotel.”

Mkhize thanked The Ranch and its workers who were prepared to accommodate those in quarantine “despite this pandemic being taboo in our country at the time. They have done a sterling job in making our people feel welcome back at home.”