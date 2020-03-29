South Africa

South Africans evacuated from Wuhan end 14-day quarantine in the clear

29 March 2020 - 10:29 By TimesLIVE
South Africans boarding buses that took them to The Ranch Resort, about 25km outside Polokwane. File photo.
South Africans boarding buses that took them to The Ranch Resort, about 25km outside Polokwane. File photo.
Image: Moleli Molefe/Limpopo Office of the Premier

South Africans who were airlifted from Wuhan in China have completed their 14 days of quarantine in Limpopo and tested negative for Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to bid farewell on Sunday to more than 100 people who stayed under quarantine at The Ranch resort near Polokwane.

“We had assured all South Africans that these citizens were all negative, they did not present any symptoms and therefore did not pose any risk of infection. However, we took extra precautions and quarantined them for a 14-day period,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday.

“On arrival medical screening and Covid-19 tests were conducted. They all came out negative. We are very pleased to report to South Africans that these citizens conducted their second test in preparation for their exit.

“These have all come out negative. They are therefore being prepared for vacating the Ranch Hotel.”

Mkhize thanked The Ranch and its workers who were prepared to accommodate those in quarantine “despite this pandemic being taboo in our country at the time. They have done a sterling job in making our people feel welcome back at home.”

MORE

Corona scare for sports bosses

Leaders across sports bodies isolate, go for tests after meeting
Sport
13 hours ago

Motsepe family pledges R1bn towards fight to help curb spread of Covid-19

The Motsepe family and its vast array of companies have pledged R1bn to help combat the coronavirus pandemic and the “challenges” it brings with it.
News
23 hours ago

Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom: 'Day zero and I know corona has stolen our joy'

I'm trying not to teach my child anger, but being locked up with him has tested my limits.
Ideas
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Arrests minutes into lockdown as rules are flouted in Joburg South Africa
  2. It's official: We're in lockdown. And these are the rules South Africa
  3. SA records first deaths as a result of Covid-19 South Africa
  4. SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,170 South Africa
  5. First Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport
X