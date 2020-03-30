St Lucia residents sanitise high-risk areas to stop coronavirus

Residents of the town of St Lucia, which a French tourist who tested positive for Covid-19 recently visited, have started cleaning high-traffic areas in a bid to protect the popular KwaZulu-Natal holiday destination.

On Saturday night, volunteers in hazmat suits were seen spraying popular spots like supermarkets, a taxi rank and service station forecourts.

The town is renowned for wildlife roaming its streets, including hippos. The local ratepayers' association has taken care not to spray in areas where the animals tend to graze.

"As a major tourist destination, the St Lucia community has been working on measures to combat the spread of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. These measures assisted in containing an incident where a positive French tourist was allowed to travel here after being tested," said the association in a statement.